Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan look perfect as Barbie and Ken in deepfaked Barbie trailer. Watch

A ‘deepfake artist' has shared a perfect new video in which he put Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's faces over Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken from the Barbie trailer. The video and the deepfake look spotless and even fans are in awe of how perfect the Indian stars would have looked as the beloved dolls. (Also read: AI imagines Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt as Barbies; look who's the winner here) Someone deepfaked Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan into the Barbie trailer.

In the video, Kangana looks a lot like Margot herself, perhaps because they have similar facial structures. The deepfake artist, who goes by The Indian Deepfaker, gives her blond hair and pink outfits that Kangana's computer-generated avatar looks gorgeous in. Hrithik also should try going for bleached blonde hair sometimes, considering how good he looks as Ken.

The video was shared with the caption, “In this thrilling deepfake version of the Barbie trailer, we've seamlessly swapped Bollywood's power duo, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, into the roles of the iconic characters, previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. With all permissions and due diligence in place, we've brought together the best of both worlds to create an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity. Witness the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embark on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe.” Commentators on the video were also impressed. “Both of them look dope,” wrote a person. “Why does it suit them so much?!” asked another.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Margot Robbie and Mattel. The film shows her as a ‘Stereotypical Barbie’ who stars glitching in her perfect Barbieland. She must find the girl in the real world who is playing with her or suffer from frizzy hair, flat feet and cellulite. So she and her boyfriend Ken embark on the journey to find some human in the real world and learn a few lessons they did not expect. The film opened to massive success across the world but is trailing behind Oppenheimer, last week's other big release, in India.

Hrithik and Kangana, meanwhile, have a history of their own. They starred together in Krissh 3 and were embroiled in a legal battle over defamation. Kangana said that the two had an affair while Hrithik was still married to Sussanne Khan. However, he has always denied the same.

Hrithik will be seen next in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Kangana has Emergency, Tejas and Chandramukhi in the pipeline.

