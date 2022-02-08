Deepika Padukone goes 'yuck' at comments on whether she took Ranveer Singh's permission for intimate scenes

Actor Deepika Padukone has reacted to comments asking if her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was okay with her intimate moments in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the trailer of the movie, Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi are seen sharing kisses.

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, is a drama on modern-day relationships. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also features Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika responded to the remark, “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

On Ranveer's reaction to Gehraiyaan, Deepika said, “I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry in Gehraiyaan has been praised by the audience. The film is one of the first Indian projects to have an intimacy director on board. Dar Gai, an India-based Ukraine-born filmmaker, is credited as the intimacy director on Gehraiyaan.

Recently, speaking to PTI, Deepika said, "(Having an intimacy director) adds an element of security, comfort and trust. But there is so much more to the film than intimacy. The intimacy comes in when you are trying to be authentic with modern-day relationships. It's just a part of the film. A lot of time we shy away from showing what relationships in real life are or what they could be on screen."

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an Amazon Original film that will start streaming from February 11.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several other films in the pipeline such as Pathan, Project K and Fighter. In Pathan, she will reunite with actor Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is expected to be released by 2022 end. Deepika told news agency PTI earlier this month, "We are in the process of finishing Pathan now which should hopefully be released by the end of this year. We have the last schedule left."

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Project K will see Deepika opposite actor Prabhas. In Fighter, also directed by Siddharth, she features alongside actor Hrithik Roshan. "I started Project K with Prabhas two months ago, we are doing it in multiple languages. It's a pan India film. I'll start shooting for Fighter in the next couple of months. All these are with different actors, stories and directors. I'm looking forward to all of them," she had added.

