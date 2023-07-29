Ranveer Singh tells himself 'chup kar chappal khaega' as he takes wife Deepika Padukone for Rocky Aur Rani screening

Actor Ranveer Singh has his weekend sorted with his wife Deepika Padukone as he takes her out in Mumbai. The couple went to watch Ranveer's latest outing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the big screen. The film released on Friday. Also read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laugh, seen busy in conversation as they leave Karan Johar's house party Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in Mumbai. (Photo: Manav Manglani)(Manav Manglani)

Ranveer and Deepika at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and shared a selfie of himself and Deepika, clicked inside their car. Deepika smiled for the camera in funky sunglasses as she wore a denim-on-denim look. Her jacket was the highlight of her outfit as it had Ranveer’s initials, RS, stitched. Ranveer wore a black sweatshirt with baggy pants, sunglasses and a beanie.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer asked fans to vote for a poll which read, "Taking her to see Rocky Rani". He further asked people to predict her reaction and added options--'She’s gonna love it’, ‘She’s gonna LUHHV it’ and the hilarious, ‘Chup kar chappal khayega’!

Meanwhile, paparazzi videos and photos of Ranveer and Deepika reaching the multiplex for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani show have surfaced online. The two walked while holding hands as they headed for the movie show.

Deepika absent at special screening

Previously, Deepika had missed the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as she was reportedly in Hyderabad for a shoot. The screening was attended by several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kajol among others.

While Deepika gave the screening a miss, she did accompany Ranveer as both attended a party at Karan Johar's house in Mumbai. Apart from them, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra were also seen at Karan's home.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's comeback as a director. It stars Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh. It also has Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

While the film is off to a good start at the box office with over ₹11 crore on its opening day, the Hindustan Times review read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) is your typical, if not ideal, masala film. Marking Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the excitement and expectations are palpable in the air. But, it all comes crashing down when the film takes too long to take you in and eventually turns out to be a never-ending saga of romance and preachy lessons.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON