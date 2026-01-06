Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming gesture toward fan’s mother wins hearts: ‘Paying my internet bills just for this’

Several heartwarming moments from Deepika Padukone’s special meet-and-greet with fans have been doing the rounds on social media. One such fan video captures a moment when the actor met a fan’s mother. The fan revealed that his mother was moved when Deepika warmly held her hand and invited her to sit beside her. Deepika Padukone hosted a special meet and greet with her fans on December 18, 2025.(Instagram)

Deepika’s fan recalls emotional moment from meet and greet

On Monday, a fan identified as @zadmayur took to Instagram to recount a deeply emotional moment when his mother met Deepika, a meeting that moved her to tears. Deepika rang in her 40th birthday on January 5, and ahead of the milestone, she hosted a fan meet in December to interact with her admirers.

“Universe, my stars, or my good karma — whatever you call it — Deepika Padukone invited me once again for a very special, intimate meet & greet. This happened for the 4th time, yet jitna mile, utna hamesha kam hi lagta hai (no matter how much you meet her, it always feels like too little),”

The fan continued, “This time, I took my mom along with me. Staying with me, she also slowly became a fan of Deepika. When I told her that we were going to meet Deepika, she said, “Chal, khota bolu nakos” (Don’t lie), “Evdhya vela bhetalas, mala kadhi nahi nelas” (You met her so many times, but never took me along). But when she actually met Deepika, she was completely stunned.”

Describing his mother’s takeaway after meeting with Deepika, he wrote, “She was almost in tears when DP held her hand. She was literally lost in that moment — and when Deepika thanked her for the gift, my mom couldn’t hold back her emotions. (My mom had gifted Deepika special handmade Puran Poli). She walked away with tears in her eyes — and honestly, every fan can relate to that moment, the emotions we go through after meeting a diva like her.”

“Once again, thank you so much, DP, for such an amazing meet & greet and the delicious food. Though my mom missed all the food because it was her Margashish Gurvar fast. Thank you @dhiirraj.13 @fionadsouza14 and @aashianahluwalia for make this happen! Thank you for everything, and Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. This is a moment that my mom and I will never forget,” he wrote while concluding the post.

Social media users were moved by the video and flooded the comment section with praise for the actor.

“I’m in tears now, this is so heartwarming,” one wrote, with another sharing, “kaki is the sweetest! I bet DP must've loved her puranpoli.” “Paying my internet bills just for thisssss,” one wrote. One shared, “Hands down, the sweetest video.”

“Dp so kind thats why we love the queen,” one shared. Another wrote, “TWO QUEENS IN ONE FRAME.” “Awww so wholesome,” one wrote.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

Deepika’s recent projects include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. At the moment, she is busy working on Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan, which also stars Suhana Khan. In 2024, Deepika along with Ranveer welcomed their daughter Dua.