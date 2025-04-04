Despite being unwell, Dharmendra reaches Manoj Kumar's home to pay final respects: ‘Bachpan saath hi guzra’

Veteran actor Dharmendra, currently recovering from cataract surgery, made a special effort to pay his respects to the late actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on Friday after battling various health issues. Despite his own health concerns, Dharmendra stepped out to pay tribute to his colleague. Also read: Manoj Kumar death: Late actor's son says he will be cremated in Mumbai on Saturday Dharmendra, who had worked with Manoj Kumar in the 1962 film Shaadi, was spotted visiting the actor’s home in Mumbai to pay his respects.

Dharmendra pays tribute to Manoj Kumar

"Bohot si baatein hai, film industry mein hamara bachpan saath hi guzra hai. (We have many memories together. We spent our earlier days in the film industry together)," Dharmendra was seen telling the photographers.

Several celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra and Poonam Dhillon were also spotted arriving at Manoj’s home.

Manoj Kumar no more

Actor Manoj Kumar died on Friday morning at the age of 87. The actor died at 4.03 am on Friday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The cause of death is said to be cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. He was also battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which worsened his health. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and has been under medical care since then.

Throughout his career, Manoj received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, for his contributions to Indian cinema and arts. His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed on Saturday at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Dharmendra undergoes cataract surgery

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently underwent a cataract surgery. Several videos of Dharmendra, spotted wearing an eye patch on April 1 surfaced on social media. In the videos, he is seen saying, “Abhi bhi bohut damm hai, bohut jaan rakhta hoon…Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, hann (I'm still very strong…I underwent an eye graft. I'll leave now, ok)?”

A source close to the family told HT City that Dharmendra recently underwent cataract surgery. "He's 89, so it's there will be age-related issues. The paparazzi happened to be present when he stepped out today, and he spoke to them," the source tells us.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.