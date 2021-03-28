Dharmendra shares glimpses from his film Hukumat 34 years after its release

Actor Dharmendra on Sunday shared a video featuring scenes from his old film Hukumat. The film released 34 years back in 1987.

Sharing it, he wrote: "HUKUMAT 34 years with love to you all." The film featured him as an upright police officer and also starred Rati Agnihotri, Jugal Hansraj (as a child artist), late Sadashiv Amrapurkar, late Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

HUKUMAT 34 years 🙏with 💝 love to you all. pic.twitter.com/O9Wvgo5Ead — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 28, 2021

His fans showered him with love and affection; a few also shared interesting trivia. One said: "@aapkadharam HUKUMAT was the highest grossing movie of 1987, and , celebrated its Golden Jubilee weeks all over and infact Uncle this was the only year in which you gave 7 hit films & made a record which still remains unbeaten by any other Actor of Bollywood!"

Another fan wrote: "Daramjii! Congratulations towards Hukumat completing 34 years. Daramjii! U are a very fine Actor! World class! Acting comes naturally to u. It's your First Love! First love always Bloom well!"

Dharmendra often shares such glimpses from his old films. Recently he had shared a glimpse from the hit song Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, from the movie Loafer, and a scene from Sholay.

The actor recently took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing a picture, he wrote: "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya.... vaccination lene (while tweeting I got excited and went for vaccination) .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care."

Also read: Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

Dharmendra lives at his farmhouse near Mumbai while his wife, veteran actor Hema Malini and his children live in Mumbai. The actor will be seen on the screen again in Apne 2. He will star with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and his grandson Karan Deol. Anil Sharma will direct Apne 2. He helmed the first film too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON