Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

Sara Ali Khan hails from Bollywood royalty - as the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore and daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara's links with the Hindi film industry are solid. But did you know that she has equally strong film industry links from her mother Amrita Singh's side of the family? Sara and veteran actor Dilip Kumar are distantly related.

Let us explain. Sara is the older child of actors Amrita and Saif. Amrita was born to a Muslim mother Rukhsana Sultana and Punjabi Jat Sikh father, an army officer named Shivinder Singh Virk. As per a leading daily, Rukhsana is the niece of actor Begum Para, who was a big star in the 1940s and 1950s. That makes Amrita Singh the grand niece of the 1940s star.

Begum Para made a name for herself working in films like Sohni Mahiwal (1946), Zanjeer (1947) Neel Kamal (1947) with Raj Kapoor; Mehendi (1947) with Nargis; Suhaag Raat (1948) with Bharat Bhushan and Geeta Bali.





As per report in the leading daily, Begum Para married Dilip Kumar's brother Nasir Khan. Their son Ayub Khan is a Bollywood actor and is often seen in TV serials. Reportedly, back in the 1950s, she had done a bold photoshoot for Life magazine and was dubbed 'Bollywood's pin-up girl'. She was photographed by a famous photographer of the day called James Burke.

Turns out that is not the only celebrity link that Amrita has. She is also related to late writer Khushwant Singh. As a per a report in India Today, Amrita's paternal grandmother Mohinder Kaur was Khushwant's sister. By that link, Amrita is related to Sir Sobha Singh, a prominent builder and real estate developer of Delhi from the days of the British Raj.

From Sharmila's side of the family, Sara has links with the famous Tagore family. As per a report in Indian Express, Sharmila's mother Latika Tagore was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath.

