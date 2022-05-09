Dia Mirza's step-daughter Samaira has saved her contact as ‘not the wicked step-mother yet'. Here's why

Dia Mirza celebrated Mother's Day with her mom, son Avyaan as well as her step-daughter Samaira. She has said that she always had maternal instincts and her relationship with Samaira has been a pleasant one. She also feels fortunate to become a parent to a girl who is so open, receptive and wonderful.

On Mother's Day, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan, Samaira and her mom on Instagram. Also mentioning Vaibhav's mom, she captioned the photos, “'A child gives birth to a mother. So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma. Miss you @rekhi.poonam #MothersDay #MothersDay2022."

Dia opened up about her relationship with Samaira in an interview to Indian Express. Talking about why she avoids reading fairy tales to her children, she said, “It also helps if your children don’t read fairy tales, because the concept of a wicked step-father or a wicked step-mother, all these concepts come from those stories and thankfully I never read them and I make sure my kids don’t either. And, funnily enough, Samaira has my number saved as ‘not the wicked step mother yet’.”

Dia said that she continues to let Samaira take the lead in their relationship. “When I say that is that I am always there for her, she knows that. I always say that we are friends first and whenever she needs me as a parent,” she said.

She further added, “I am very fortunate that I have become a parent to a child who is so open and so receptive and so wonderful. Don’t try and be someone else for the child, be yourself and the child will value that and appreciate that.”

Samaira had played an active role during Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding rituals. She walked ahead of Dia as the actor walked towards the mandap. Dia and Vaibhav welcomed Avyaan last year. He was born premature and was in hospital for several weeks.

