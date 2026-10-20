Dia Mirza serves nostalgia as she celebrates 25 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, recalls 18-hour workdays, exhaustion

The romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has gained a cult following over the years, with fans revisiting its songs and continuing to cherish its characters. As the film completes 25 years, Dia Mirza took to Instagram to walk down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic video featuring moments from the film’s shoot and release.

Dia Mirza celebrates Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completing 25 years

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan's still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

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On Tuesday, Dia shared a video featuring stills of herself and R Madhavan from the film, along with behind-the-scenes moments. Expressing gratitude to audiences for keeping the romantic drama alive in their hearts across generations, she poured her heart out and said, “the papers called me ‘Diya’ and Maddy was ‘Madhvan’. We had no idea what was about to begin. That’s when you and I first met.”

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Dia Mirza's nostalgic post.

The film marked Dia’s acting debut and Madhavan’s Bollywood debut. Its soulful music, particularly Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana, became timeless romantic anthems, while its rain-soaked moments and memorable dialogues helped turn it into much more than just another love story. Although the film underperformed at the box office upon its release, it went on to achieve cult status over the years.