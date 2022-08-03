Divyenndu says he didn't learn anything from Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan: ‘I taught him’

Actor Divyenndu rose to fame after he essayed the role of Nishant aka Liquid in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film marked Bollywood debut of Devyenndu and Kartik Aaryan. In a new interview, Divyenndu said that he taught a few things to Kartik, who landed the film just after graduating from an engineering college. Also Read: Divyenndu says he doesn't know why his name is on Brahmastra's Wikipedia page: 'Maybe for a sequel...'

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Pyaar ka Punchnama released without a huge publicity drive and surprised many by striking gold at the box office in 2011. It was termed a sleeper hit by the end of its third week at the box office. The romantic comedy featured newcomers Divyenndu, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall and Raayo S Bakhirta. In 2015, the sequel of the film was released but Divyenndu's iconic character Liquid was missing from the movie.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Divyenndu was asked why he didn't appear in the sequel he said, “I didn't wanted to do the same role, the same things again. I gave everything I could to Liquid in the first part.”

When asked about working with Kartik Aaryan and if he learned anything from him, he said, “He was new, there was nothing to learn. In fact, I was teaching him. He just graduated from an engineering college. He was happy, and I used to feel good looking at his happiness."

After Pyar Ka Punchnama was released, Divyenndu received a lot of appreciation for his role. He even bagged the most promising newcomer male award at Screen Awards 2012. He later appeared as Narayan Sharma in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sundar Tripathi in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, before finding mainstream fame as Munna Bhaiyya in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON