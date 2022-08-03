Divyenndu says he doesn't know why his name is on Brahmastra's Wikipedia page: 'Maybe for a sequel...'

Actor Divyenndu, who is known for playing the role of Munna Tripathi in the popular series Mirzapur, was recently asked if he is going to be a part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. During the interview, Divyenndu said that he doesn't know why his name was on Brahmastra's Wikipedia page; he also hinted that there is a possibility that he might be a part of the second installment of the film. Also Read: Divyenndu recalls fans in Kanpur vandalised store when he didn't meet them, says people in Mumbai are more 'civil'

Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, will release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the fantasy-drama.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divyenndu was asked about working with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Divyenndu laughed and said, “It's fake news. I don't understand how my name is there on their Wikipedia page. Maybe for a sequel. I don't deny but not for this one."

A snippet of Brahmastra's Wikipedia page.

He added, “I never had a meeting for this film and we never talked about it. I am really hoping that they don't add my name in the film's credit. People will say that ‘it's really bad that they cut your role in the film.’”

Divyenndu made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Pyar Ka Punchnama in which he essayed the role of Nishant aka Liquid. For the film, he won he won the most promising newcomer male award at Screen Awards 2012. He later appeared as Narayan Sharma in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sundar Tripathi in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Munna Bhaiyya in Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

