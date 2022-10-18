Doctor G box office day 4 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film falls with a thud on first Monday, collects 1.5 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film, Doctor G, is a medical campus comedy featuring him as the only male in a gynaecology department at a medical college. The film failed to pass the Monday test and recorded a major fall of over 50 percent. It collected ₹1.5 crore on day 4 of its release. Also read: Inside Ayushmann Khuranna's Diwali party with Indian decor, dancing guests and a poker table. Watch

Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah as Ayushmann's fellow doctors. It marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G follows the story of a budding doctor named Uday Gupta (Ayushmann) who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, the drop is almost 60 percent in collections on day 4. It also stated that the fall in collections is all over with Delhi / UP a little better than the rest.

On Sunday, Ayushmann hosted a pre-Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence. The star-studded gala had all from his Doctor G co-star Rakul to several others including Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi.

At the party, Kartik Aaryan also recorded a video with Ayushmann, flaunting the bundle of cash he had won during a game. He asked fans to go and watch Doctor G in theatres near and far so the film can also earn a lot of money.

Talking about the film, Anubhuti told PTI, “I have tried to tell the story from the perspective of today's modern world which is full of characters like you and me. I have kept it as real as possible. So, nobody is like a total a**hole in the film or a wonderful, sorted person who knows it all. Everyone is a mixed bag in a film and that's been my approach. I think the subtlety that comes in the film is probably my gaze.”

