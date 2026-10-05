Ajay Devgn leaves superstars Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in the dust as Drishyam 3 outearns Digger and Heart of the Beast globally

There have been very few times when Indian films have had global releases at the box office and come out victorious. RRR was famously the number one film in the world upon its release, as was Dhurandhar The Revenge. Others, like Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD, also challenged big releases. But never has an Indian film outearned a Tom Cruise-starrer in a direct clash, up until now. Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has created a sensation at the international box office, ending up as the number 2 film in the world on its opening weekend.

Drishyam 3 beats Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt films

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film is off to a great start.

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Drishyam The Conclusion had a magnificent start at the Indian box office, minting ₹62 crore net on a manic opening day. After sustaining that momentum through the weekend, it reached ₹176.50 crore net ( ₹211.80 crore or $22 million gross) in three days. In the US and Canada, it did not have a bumper start, but still did well. According to Comscore and Box Office Mojo, the film earned $2.7 million in North America from just over 500 theatres. The film has been a success outside the US as well. In other international territories (including Europe and the Gulf), it has earned over $3.4 million. As of Sunday, Drishyam The Conclusion has earned $28.4 million ( ₹273 crore) worldwide.

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{{^usCountry}} This makes the Ajay Devgn-starrer the second biggest film in the world this weekend. The only film ahead of it is Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s erotic thriller, Verity, which earned a staggering $62.6 million worldwide, including $32 million in the US and Canada alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This makes the Ajay Devgn-starrer the second biggest film in the world this weekend. The only film ahead of it is Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s erotic thriller, Verity, which earned a staggering $62.6 million worldwide, including $32 million in the US and Canada alone. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the box office earnings of Drishyam 3 in its opening weekend? Drishyam 3 earned ₹176.50 crore net in India and $28.4 million ( ₹273 crore) worldwide within its opening weekend. How did Drishyam 3 compare to Tom Cruise's Digger at the box office? Drishyam 3 outearned Tom Cruise's Digger, which grossed $20 million worldwide during the same period. What unique aspects differentiate the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 from its Malayalam counterpart? The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 has its own storyline crafted by the writing team, designed to resonate differently with its audience compared to the Malayalam version.

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But, Drishyam 3 managed to beat Tom Cruise’s Digger, which also released in theatres this weekend. Digger, Tom’s return to director-backed films after a spate of actioners, was met with negative reviews and opened at just $20 million worldwide, well below what Drishyam 3 managed in the same period. The Hindi film beat another star-led Hollywood venture this weekend. Brad Pitt’s Heart of the Beast came in third over the weekend, adding $28 million to its total in its second week. The horror film Resident Evil rounded up the top 5 with a weekend global haul of around $24.5 million.

All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from Drishyam 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.