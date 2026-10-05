Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film holds its own on 1st Monday; collects 193 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2 during the long weekend. The film starring Ajay Devgn benefited from it, crossing the ₹170 crore mark in just three days. On its first Monday, Drishyam 3 managed to hold its own despite the expected dip due to the weekday. The film is close to hitting the ₹200 crore mark soon.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn plays the lead in the Abhishek Pathak film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹17.03 crore net in India on its first Monday, a decent number given that it was a weekday. With 24% occupancy from 16,254 shows, the film has registered a domestic total of ₹193.53 crore so far. Drishyam 3 had an opening of ₹62 crore. While it dipped on Saturday, bringing in ₹53.50 crore, the film recovered on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. In its first weekend, Drishyam 3 has outpaced the collections of films such as War and Tiger 3, beating the lifetime of Awarapan 2. It remains to be seen how the film fares through the week.

Deep Dive How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its first Monday at the box office? Drishyam 3 collected ₹17.03 crore net in India on its first Monday, bringing its domestic total to ₹193.53 crore. What factors contributed to Drishyam 3 surpassing the lifetime collections of films like Raid 2 and Bhooth Bangla? Drishyam 3's strong opening weekend and significant momentum through its first days are key factors that contributed to it surpassing the lifetime collections of Raid 2 and Bhooth Bangla. Why did the filmmakers of Drishyam 3 keep the climax on a need-to-know basis? The filmmakers aimed to protect major twists and the climax from leaking, ensuring that only essential crew members had access to this information.

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Ali Fazal asks fans to watch Drishyam 3

{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie recently completed a month of release, having collected ₹229.95 crore net in India. Ali Fazal celebrated the one-month anniversary of his film’s release on social media. He also urged fans to keep theatres alive and watch Drishyam 3. He wrote, “The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right.. i like to think. Thank you again for all the love. Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive.” Ali starred in Mirzapur with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie recently completed a month of release, having collected ₹229.95 crore net in India. Ali Fazal celebrated the one-month anniversary of his film’s release on social media. He also urged fans to keep theatres alive and watch Drishyam 3. He wrote, “The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right.. i like to think. Thank you again for all the love. Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive.” Ali starred in Mirzapur with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. {{/usCountry}}

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About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav star in the film, which features an ending different from the Malayalam counterpart directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal. Drishyam 3 is currently one of the highest-grossing films of 2026, and it has received a good response since its release. It now has Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge to contend with.