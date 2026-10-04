Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film races to 177 crore; beats part 1's lifetime haul in just 2 days

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 2: After a record-breaking start on Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion slowed down a bit on Saturday, but still had enough momentum to cross the ₹150 crore mark in just two days. The film has now entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year and is set to climb the list very quickly.

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn stars in this thriller.

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The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion were proof of how well it was slated to perform. The film registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film. The overall advance booking for the film by release day exceeded ₹50 crore. This converted into a strong opening day, helping the film amass ₹93 crore worldwide on Friday.

The trend of solid collections continued on Saturday as well. The Abhishek Pathak directorial earned ₹53.50 crore net on Saturday in addition to the ₹62 crore it earned on Friday. This takes the Drishyam The Conclusion’s domestic earnings to ₹115.50 crore net ( ₹138.60 crore gross) after two days. The film is on course for one of the biggest opening weekends for a Hindi film, rivalling Stree 2 and Animal.

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Deep Dive What is the opening day box office collection of Drishyam 3? Drishyam 3 earned ₹66.75 crore net in India on its opening day, marking the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn's career. How did Drishyam 3 perform compared to its predecessors at the box office? Drishyam 3 surpassed the lifetime collections of both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in just two days, achieving a worldwide gross of ₹177 crore. Why is Drishyam 3 considered a significant film for Ajay Devgn? Drishyam 3 is significant for Ajay Devgn as it has become the highest opener of his career and marks the conclusion of the Hindi Drishyam franchise with an original story.

{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion showed an improvement overseas on Saturday. So far, it has earned a neat $4 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹177 crore. Drishyam 3 beats Drishyam in just two days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion showed an improvement overseas on Saturday. So far, it has earned a neat $4 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹177 crore. Drishyam 3 beats Drishyam in just two days {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent big-budget films, including Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which earned ₹176 crore last year. But most impressive has been Drishyam The Conclusion’s performance relative to the first two parts. On Saturday morning, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Drishyam. The 2015 film earned ₹107 crore at the box office.

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All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from part 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.