Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn gets his highest-grossing film ever as thriller mints 400 crore, beats Tanhaji, Singham Again

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 8: After a record-breaking opening weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has carried forward its spectacular momentum into its second week. The thriller continued its rampage at the ticket window, soaring past the ₹400-crore mark in just eight days. The film is already among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026, and it still hasn’t even finished its second weekend at the box office. As things stand, the film is on course to sail past the ₹500-crore mark in its second week.

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn’s film has crossed ₹400 crore.

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Drishyam The Conclusion earned ₹176.50 crore net in its opening weekend itself, one of the biggest starts for a Hindi film in history. The film registered the seventh biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film, almost rivalling Sultan and beating War and Tiger 3. Thereafter, Drishyam 3 did not lose much of its momentum on weekdays, with only modest drops. After ending its first week with domestic net earnings of ₹245 crore, the Abhishek Pathak directorial saw a slight jump in earnings on its second Friday. The Ajay Devgn-starrer raked in ₹14.50 crore on the day to take its domestic haul to ₹260 crore net ( ₹312 crore gross) after eight days.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion has remained steady overseas in its first eight days. So far, it has earned just over $10 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹407 crore. Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion has remained steady overseas in its first eight days. So far, it has earned just over $10 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹407 crore. Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. It surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent big-budget films in its opening weekend. Now, at the end of eight days, the Ajay Devgn film is steadily climbing the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. On Friday, Drishyam The Conclusion surpassed the final collections of some all-time hits such as 3 Idiots ( ₹400 crore), Krrish 3 ( ₹393 crore), and Simmba ( ₹400 crore). It is also the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, beating Tanhaji ( ₹367 crore) and Singham Again ( ₹389 crore).

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All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from Drishyam 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.