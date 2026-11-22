Ajay Devgn's blockbuster Drishyam: The Conclusion will stream on Netflix on November 27. The movie was released in theatres on October 2 and will be streaming after almost two months. While an official announcement from the streaming service has yet to be made, it has been added to its upcoming titles page on the official website.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is the third instalment of the Hindi version of Drishyam. Ajay reprised his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family. The film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It also features Prakash Raj as an advocate.
Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection
The film had a successful run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres for several weeks after its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, its worldwide collection was around ₹589.33 crore after 51 days.{{/usCountry}}
The film had a successful run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres for several weeks after its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, its worldwide collection was around ₹589.33 crore after 51 days.{{/usCountry}}
Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on Gandhi Jayanti with an India net collection of ₹62 crore. It went on to earn ₹245.50 crore in its first week. Its total India net collection reached ₹381.01 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹456.13 crore. The overseas collection was reported at ₹133.20 crore.
The numbers made the film the highest-grossing third instalment in a Bollywood franchise, adding another box office milestone to Ajay Devgn's career. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹110 crore.
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About Drishyam: The Conclusion
The first part of Drishyam was released in 2015, followed by the sequel Drishyam 2 in 2022. Unlike a direct continuation of the Malayalam franchise's storyline, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final instalment in the franchise, and it follows its own version of events. It picks up Vijay Salgaonkar's story and brings his long-running tussle with the police to a conclusion. Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer who becomes part of the investigation.
An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, “Overall, Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off. The mystery may finally be over, but the magic of the first Drishyam remains hard to recreate.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
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