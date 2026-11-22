Ajay Devgn's blockbuster Drishyam: The Conclusion will stream on Netflix on November 27. The movie was released in theatres on October 2 and will be streaming after almost two months. While an official announcement from the streaming service has yet to be made, it has been added to its upcoming titles page on the official website.

Drishyam: The Conclusion OTT release: Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster thriller arrives on Netflix on November 27. more less

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Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is the third instalment of the Hindi version of Drishyam. Ajay reprised his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family. The film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It also features Prakash Raj as an advocate.

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Drishyam The Conclusion listing on Netflix.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection

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{{^usCountry}} The film had a successful run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres for several weeks after its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, its worldwide collection was around ₹589.33 crore after 51 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film had a successful run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres for several weeks after its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, its worldwide collection was around ₹589.33 crore after 51 days. {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on Gandhi Jayanti with an India net collection of ₹62 crore. It went on to earn ₹245.50 crore in its first week. Its total India net collection reached ₹381.01 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹456.13 crore. The overseas collection was reported at ₹133.20 crore.

The numbers made the film the highest-grossing third instalment in a Bollywood franchise, adding another box office milestone to Ajay Devgn's career. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹110 crore.

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About Drishyam: The Conclusion

The first part of Drishyam was released in 2015, followed by the sequel Drishyam 2 in 2022. Unlike a direct continuation of the Malayalam franchise's storyline, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final instalment in the franchise, and it follows its own version of events. It picks up Vijay Salgaonkar's story and brings his long-running tussle with the police to a conclusion. Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer who becomes part of the investigation.

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An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review read, “Overall, Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off. The mystery may finally be over, but the magic of the first Drishyam remains hard to recreate.”