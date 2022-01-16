EXCLUSIVE! 83’s Sahil Khattar post breakup with singer Shruti Pathak, says, “I do feel the void”

Actor Sahil Khattar, recently seen in 83 (2021), has been doing well professionally. But, all is not well in his personal life. We have learnt that Khattar and singer Shruti Pathak, who were in a relationship, have parted ways.

“Let’s not talk about that chapter,” says Khattar, when asked about the breakup. He goes on, “I wouldn’t comment on what (kind of) association it was, what is happening there, or where it will go. We’ve respected each other too much. Even now, we are going to. We both have come to a phase where it’s fine... life is beautiful and it will go on. Right now, we are headed to different places, professionally.”

While he doesn’t wish to talk about Pathak, he opens up about being single. “I don’t have a personal life, and sadly, I don’t (even) care. Professionally, I’ve been so driven that my personal life has taken a back seat. I do feel the void. I feel there should be a companion, who at least gives me a shoulder when I’m sad. I’m single and I want somebody who is sharp and intelligent,” the 30-year-old signs off.

For the unversed rumours about Khattar and Pathak started from 2019. Back then without commenting much on it, he had said, “Yes, she is special… There’s nothing more that I want to say right now. It’s pretty much there and you can see it. I usually keep my personal and private life separate, but probably it just happened this time.”