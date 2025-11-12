Farah Khan reveals Sania Mirza suffered panic attacks after divorce with Shoaib Malik: ‘Got so scared’

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza recently opened up to her close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan about the emotional struggles she faced after her separation from former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. During their candid conversation, Farah revealed that she had witnessed Sania suffer panic attacks while navigating that difficult phase of her life. In January 2024, former tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced the end of their 14-year marriage.

Sania on being a single mother

Sania spoke about her personal life during a conversation with her friend and filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube show Serving It Up with Sania. It all started when Farah looked back at her life and the financial hardships that her family faced after her father Kamran Khan’s movie failed at the box office.

Farah said, “I was 5–6 years old and I was a very spoiled, pampered child till then. But I saw the repercussions over the years. And I don’t blame the industry for it because it happens in every industry. If you are a failure, people won’t come to you. When people say Bollywood is very tough, no, life is only tough.”

The discussion took an emotional turn when Sania spoke about the struggles she has faced as a single mother after her divorce from former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Talking about Sania, Farah said, “You are now a single mother. Nothing is more difficult than being a single mother. It is very very hard. We all have our journeys, and we have to choose what is best.”

In response, Sania admitted that juggling motherhood, work, and studies has often felt overwhelming.

Opening up about one instance, Sania shared, “I don’t want to mention it on camera, but there was a moment that was one of the lowest moments when you showed up on my set and I had to go on a live show after that. If you had not come there… I was shivering. And if you would not have come there I wouldn’t have done that show, you told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show.’”

To this, Farah added, “I got so scared. I never have seen you get a panic attack. I had to shoot that day, but I just left it and came there in my pyjamas and chappal (slippers).”

About Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

In January 2024, former tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced the end of their 14-year marriage. Rumours of their separation had been circulating for months, but the confirmation came through a statement from Mirza’s sister, Anam. The statement read, “Sania and Shoaib have been living separately for several months, and their divorce was finalized some time ago.” It also requested privacy and respect for Mirza during this difficult time. After divorce from Sania Mirza, cricketer Shoaib Malik got married to Pak actor Sana Javed last year