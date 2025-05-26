Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar's ‘zebra crossing’ bday outfit; shows thousands of flowers, 'Hermes ke dabbe' at his door

The wait is over for fans who have been craving a glimpse of Farah Khan and Karan Johar's playful banter. The filmmaker added a dash of humour to Karan's birthday celebration, humorously likening his outfit to a "zebra crossing". Also read: Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar’s lavish, stylish birthday party as ‘the Met Gala of Lokhandwala’ Farah and Karan share a close bond since 25 years. Most recently, they collaborated on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Farah’s special birthday post for Karan Johar

On Sunday, Farah shared a sneak peek of Karan's home on Instagram on his birthday. The video started with Farah showcasing the festive setup at Karan's residence, featuring an array of flower bouquets and balloons.

“Aaj Karan Johar ka birthday hai (It’s Karan Johar’s birthday today),” Farah exclaimed as she panned the camera across the room, showcasing a spread of birthday gifts and flower arrangements. The camera also captured stacks of luxury Hermes boxes, prompting Farah to quip, "I hope these are return gifts," in a lighthearted jab. She then points the camera at Karan, who is seen waiting at the door with folded hands.

Farah then turned the camera towards Karan, who was standing at the door with his hands folded. She’s heard saying, “Just see these flowers — oh my god, birthday boy!”

The real fun began when Farah reached Karan's doorstep. As Karan, wearing a stylish black-and-white striped shirt, warmly welcomed her, Farah playfully teased, "Ye zebra crossing main cross karke jaaun ya you will just let me enter? (Should I cross this zebra crossing)".

Her witty remark about his outfit sparked laughter.

Karan smiled warmly and expressed his gratitude to Farah for visiting. "It will only be your honour if you pass this zebra," he said, acknowledging her "zebra crossing" quip. Following that, Farah teases him again, calling him a “zebra” before stepping inside.

Farah posted the video on her Instagram, writing, “Its @karanjohar s birthday n ek reel toh banti hain (It is time for one reel)! Happy birthday karu.. i (heart emoji) u very much”.

Fans react

Farah and Karan share a close bond since 25 years. Most recently, they collaborated on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The video of their banter has now left social media users in splits.

“Hahaahhah these two,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “You are hilarious”.

“Zebra Crossing,” another wrote. One social media user commented, “Hahahaaha... loved d zebra humor”. “Zebra crossing (laughing emojis), Hbd Karan,” shared another.

Meanwhile, Karan recently returned from Cannes where he went to attend the Cannes Film Festival. His production Homebound was screened at the film gala.