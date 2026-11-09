Farah Khan slams ‘clickbait’ videos about fire at her Mumbai residence, urges online portals to be responsible

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has called out online portals for circulating a video claiming that a fire broke out at her residence in Mumbai, leaving fans worried. The filmmaker urged digital platforms to act responsibly and verify details before publishing such reports.

Farah Khan calls out videos claiming fire breakout at her house

Farah Khan slams reports about fire at her Mumbai house.

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On Sunday, a video surfaced online claiming that Farah Khan's apartment had caught fire. However, Farah took to Instagram and shared the video, criticising the reports while clarifying that the fire had broken out in an under-construction building and not her home.

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Farah Khan slams online videos claiming fire at her house.

She wrote, "Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under-construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything!" Farah lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. There have been no official reports of injuries or major damage to her property in connection with the viral claims.

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{{^usCountry}} Farah recently had her bedroom revamped after her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar nominated her for a bedroom makeover. The makeover involved replacing the old flooring with wooden floors and adding textured chocolate-brown and marble-effect walls, giving the room a sophisticated look while concealing damp patches. A separate wardrobe and vanity area were also created using floor-to-ceiling sliding panels with fingerprint- and password-enabled locks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah recently had her bedroom revamped after her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar nominated her for a bedroom makeover. The makeover involved replacing the old flooring with wooden floors and adding textured chocolate-brown and marble-effect walls, giving the room a sophisticated look while concealing damp patches. A separate wardrobe and vanity area were also created using floor-to-ceiling sliding panels with fingerprint- and password-enabled locks. {{/usCountry}}

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About Farah Khan's recent and upcoming work

Farah is currently busy with her YouTube vlogs, which she started making in 2024. The vlogs quickly gained popularity because of her fun bond with her cook, Dilip. Their candid conversations made him a social media sensation. The filmmaker and choreographer has revealed that her YouTube earnings helped Dilip become debt-free. He has also gone on to feature in several advertisements alongside Shah Rukh Khan and other stars. Farah and Dilip continue to visit celebrities' homes and introduce their audience to a new recipe in each vlog.

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In a recent conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Farah revealed why she decided to explore YouTube. She said that after completing the script of her next film, she had some time before filming began. The filmmaker therefore decided to explore YouTube but was certain that she did not want to start a podcast. She explained that the film industry often makes people insecure, as artists constantly compare themselves with others, and she did not want to be part of that environment.

Farah Khan's upcoming film

Farah revealed that she has completed the script of her next film and will begin shooting in December this year. She said she would make her next film only if Shah Rukh Khan starred in it; otherwise, she would wait for his dates. The actor and filmmaker have previously collaborated on hits and blockbusters such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Their upcoming project would mark their fourth collaboration.