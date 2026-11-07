Farah Khan says the film industry makes people insecure about themselves, admits she felt the same before making her first film Main Hoon Na

When Neha congratulated Farah on her YouTube channel and asked that now that it has crossed 300 episodes and become such a big hit, did she plan this from the beginning? Farah denied any planning for the YouTube channel and shared that she had some free time after finishing her script for her next film and started her YouTube journey to not feel angsty in that period. She said, “Later everyone said that I pivoted at the right time but that is all destiny. I get angsty and if one is not doing anything then after waking up they think that my film is not hapenning and someone else is making theirs. I can't go through that. I have been through it when I wanted to make my first movie.”

Farah Khan has worn many hats in her decades-long career as a choreographer, filmmaker, show judge, and now, a YouTuber. In a recent chat with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi on their podcast, Farah was asked about her recent hit YouTube channel, in which she visits the houses of her celebrity friends with her cook Dilip. Farah shared that she did not plan of continuing her channel for so long but it has been a welcome change in her lifestyle.

“This industry makes you insecure. Because at all times you are comparing yourself to somebody else. That this actor is doing this film and what not. When I hit 50, I told myself that I want to detach, cut off and live a happy life. But ofcourse, we are hustlers and YouTube is something that I didn't realise that there was a lack of family-oriented content perhaps and people liked it and ofcourse they liked Dilip. As we went along, we kept tweaking the format,” she added.

About Farah Khan’s vlog Farah Khan's YouTube channel currently has over 3 million followers. In her vlogs, Farah visits the homes of celebrities to cook new dishes with them in their kitchens, gives viewers a tour of their homes, and indulges in fun conversations over food. Her quirky banter with her cook Dilip has become the highlight of the videos, helping him rise to social media fame. In one of the vlogs, the filmmaker also admitted to having increased Dilip’s salary since they began their YouTube journey.

Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. She then directed Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan, and Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar. Her last directorial was Happy New Year, which released in 2014.