'Gali dene wale man ke saaf hote hai': Farah Khan teases Jackie Shroff about his viral polio ad

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff recently appeared on Farah Khan popular YouTube cooking vlog which also featured her cook, Dilip. The episode was a riot of laughter, and banter as the veteran actor cooked, chatted, and charmed his way through the kitchen. Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff and Farah's cook Dilip in her latest cooking vlog.

Farah teases Jackie about Polio ad

At one point, Farah brought up the iconic polio advertisement that once made Jackie Shroff an internet sensation. The behind-the-scenes video of the ad, which featured Jackie abusing people while urging them to vaccinate their children, became viral years after its release in 89-90. The internet has not yet stopped laughing at Jackie’s unfiltered delivery, turning it into a meme goldmine across social media platforms. What was once a government awareness campaign suddenly turned into a pop-culture moment, celebrated for its mix of humour, lots of curse words and Jackie’s signature swagger.

Farah couldn’t resist teasing him about the advertisement and said, “Gali dene wale man ke saaf hote hai. (People who abuse are pure at heart)” Jackie, quick with his wit, immediately corrected her with a grin: “Aise mat bolo, sab gaali dene lag jaenge aur mujhe bolenge! (Don't say like that, as everyone would abuse and will blame me)” The lighthearted exchange had everyone on set in splits, including Farah's cook in splits.

Jackie's latest work

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff has been keeping busy. He was recently seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. He was also seen in Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great, which premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Jackie was also part of the hit Telugu film They Call Hik OG, which starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead. His upcoming films include Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and Welcome To The Jungle.

About Farah's cooking vlog

Farah Khan and Dilip’s cooking vlog has become a fan-favourite series for its mix of food, fun, and celebrity candour. Over the months, several stars, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Chunky Panday, Sania Mirza, and Karan Johar, have joined Farah in the kitchen to share laughs and interesting recipes.