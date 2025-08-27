Farhan Akhtar on inspiration behind making 120 Bahadur: 'It awakens something inside you'

The teaser of 120 Bahadur is out, and it features Farhan Akhtar in the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The film captures the legendary heroism of the Indian Army during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The film pays tribute to the 120 soldiers who held their ground against overwhelming odds. The actor recently opened what inspired him to make the film. The teaser for 120 Bahadur showcases Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, honouring the bravery of Indian soldiers in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan opens up about his inspiration

Speaking to Masala magazine, Farhan shared the emotional impact the story had on him. “The story is the battle that he fought. It’s become the stuff of legends… When I heard about Shaitan Singh Ji and the soldiers who fought with him, it really inspired me. It was very motivating to realise how much you can do for your people if you’re determined. That spirit really moved me. There’s a wonderful sense of patriotism that you feel when you do this. It brings to the forefront what being an Indian is truly about. It awakens something inside you.”

Farhan also acknowledged the timeless relevance of the story. “All of us as artists have only our instinct to go on. But this is a story that has already stood the test of time. The fact that it has reached me — and that there’s so much excitement to bring it to life 64 years later — says it all.”

About 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is inspired by the extraordinary true story of 120 Indian soldiers who made a heroic last stand during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La — one of the most courageous chapters in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur will hit theatres on 21 November, this year. At its core is a line that echoes the unbreakable spirit of its heroes: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”