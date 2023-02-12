Farhan Akhtar wishes ‘dearest’ daughter Akira on birthday: '16 years of knockout performances'; sends love. See post

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has wished his daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday. Akira has turned 16 on Sunday. He shared a cute childhood picture of his daughter. He also posted a photo of hers from a concert. Farhan called Akira a ‘beautiful soul' and ‘adventurer.’ He wrote a heartfelt message to mark the occasion. Farhan's director-sister, Zoya Akhtar and Amrita Arora reacted to the birthday post along with his fans. (Also read: Proud dad Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage, Shibani Dandekar calls her 'a star'. Watch)

In one of the pictures, Akira wore a black tee with pair of pants. She stood on the stage, held mic in her hands and gave a candid pose. She kept her curly hair loose and flashed a radiant smile. In another photo, baby Akira kept a mini toy guitar on her thighs. She wore a green jumpsuit. It seemed she was sleeping in the picture with her mouth open.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Farhan wrote for Akira, “16 years of knockout performances! Happy birthday to you dearest @akiraakhtar .. you are a beautiful soul and may you always retain that adventurer’s spirit. Love you loads.” Director Zoya Akhtar, actors Tisca Chopra, Abhay Deol and Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to Farhan's heartwarming message for Akira, one of his fans wrote, “Birthday wishes for Akira.” Another fan commented, “Happy 16th, super Akira..shine brightest, shine you.” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday to my cute sister Akira Akhtar.” “Happy birthday gorgeous”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes to her on her special day.

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters- Shakhya and Akira. Akira loves to sing just like his father. Farhan and Adhuna got divorced in 2017, after completing 16 years of marriage. Then, Farhan tied knot with Shibani on February 19, 2022 after dating for almost four years. The couple got married at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. It was an intimate wedding ceremony. Shibani is a singer and actor by profession.

In a conversation with ETimes, Farhan said talked about Akira, “The younger one is absolutely focused on music. I think she wants musical performances to be a major part of life. I am very happy because if you can and that’s what give you happiness, it’s amazing."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON