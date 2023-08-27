Farhan Akhtar wishes wife Shibani Akhtar on her birthday, Farah Khan says ‘she married into our family, bas enough’

Farhan Akhtar has shared a sweet birthday wish for wife and actor Shibani Dandekar (now Shibani Akhtar) on her birthday. As he wished the best for him in his caption, his cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan asked him to just feel glad that she married in their family. Shibani was recently seen in the second season of web series Made In Heaven. Also read: Farhan Akhtar on mixed reactions to casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3: ‘He is going to do a great job’ Farhan Akhtar shared a lovely throwback picture with wife Shibani Akhtar on her birthday.

Sharing a happy picture with Shibani from one of their date nights, Farhan wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday partner…may life give you all you want and more…may you always have reasons to smile… (but enough about me) (wink emoji) love you loads. Have the best year yet. (heart emojis)."

Reactions to Farhan's post

Responding to his post, Shibani wrote, “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You!” Cousin Farah Khan commented on his post, “She married into our family. Bas enough,” along with a laughing emoji. Praising Farhan, a fan wrote, “Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar . You have married the best guy & family of the world.” Another said, “You guys make the most cutest pair mA.” “You have learnt her ways,” said a fan while teasing him.

Fans send messages to Farhan about Don 3 casting

Some fans however, only cared about the Don 3 casting and showed their agreement or disagreement over Ranveer Singh playing the new Don instead of Shah Rukh Khan. Commenting on Farhan's film Don 3, a fan wrote about Shibani, “2nd best decision of your life. Casting @ranveersingh as the new Don still remains the best.” Another said, “Abhi bhi time hai (there is still some time)! Remove @ranveersingh from Don 3 ! #NoSrkNoDon3.”

Farhan and Shibani dated for around three years before tying the knot last year. Shibani recently appeared as a lesbian bride in the episode Warrior Princesses in Made in Heaven season 2. Farhan is currently gearing up for Don 3 and introduced Ranveer as the new Don with a teaser unveiled this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON