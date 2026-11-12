Film workers' body demands inquiry into reduction of Pyre shows after Ramayana release, asks I&B Minister to ensure FIRs against theatre owners

Vinod Kapri’s new film, Pyre, has been earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike. And yet, the film is struggling to find theatres nationally. Earlier this week, the filmmaker claimed that his film's screen count had decreased by 75% after the release of Ramayana. He even urged cinema owners to allow his film back as it had reportedly been running to packed auditoriums. Now, the All India Cine Workers Association has backed Kapri by writing a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, demanding an inquiry into the reduction in screen count and urging him to change the distribution system.

AICWA writes to I&B Minister

A still from Vinod Kapri's Pyre, an independent film made on a small budget.

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The letter has been written by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta and addressed to the I&B Minister. In the letter, the body states that Vinod Kapri's Pyre, made on just ₹2.5 crore, grew from 80 to about 400 screens, due to word of mouth. It then reiterates the filmmaker’s allegations that the screen count was reduced to less than 100 despite good response after Ramayana released. “I do not oppose Ramayana: Rise of Legend. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and artists across every department. It should succeed, so that producers profit and workers are paid on time. But a big film's success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing,” the AICWA president writes.

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{{^usCountry}} Giving an example of small-budget hits like HanuMan, Gupta then advocates for fairness for small-budget films. “Small-budget films are the backbone of Indian cinema. They are the largest number of films made each year, and they give new and genuine talent its first opportunity. Their producers raise money with great difficulty and wait years to reach theatres, where they get very few screens. Most small films do not succeed, and when even a film that is working is removed, small producers will stop making films, new artists will lose their chance, and lakhs of workers will lose employment,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving an example of small-budget hits like HanuMan, Gupta then advocates for fairness for small-budget films. “Small-budget films are the backbone of Indian cinema. They are the largest number of films made each year, and they give new and genuine talent its first opportunity. Their producers raise money with great difficulty and wait years to reach theatres, where they get very few screens. Most small films do not succeed, and when even a film that is working is removed, small producers will stop making films, new artists will lose their chance, and lakhs of workers will lose employment,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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AICWA demands inquiry and FIRs

The letter then lists a set of demands, including a ‘Fair Screen Allocation Policy for Indian Cinema from the Central Government’ and ‘grievance redressal mechanism to protect independent and small-budget films’. Talking specifically about Pyre, the letter asks the I&B Minister to initiate an ‘ impartial inquiry into why Pyre was reduced from about 400 screens to under 100 despite a positive audience response’ and demands that FIRs be filed against the theatre owners and distributors found guilty after the inquiry. The demands also include a restoration of ‘maximum possible screens and shows for Pyre while the inquiry is on, so that audiences who want to see it can do so’.

All about Pyre

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Pyre, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, released in theatres last week to rave reviews. The film tells the story of an elderly couple who continue to wait for their children, even as life in their Himalayan village grows quieter with each passing day. It features newcomers and is made on a shoestring budget of just ₹2.50 crore. On Saturday, Kapri posted a video message on X alleging unfairness from exhibitors.

“We are in touch with theatre owners and distributors. They have been told that no other film will be running in theatres except one film. I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films? Is this a win of good over evil? Is there any honor in doing this? The honor with which we tell a story. This is a small film, with non actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honor, truth and goodness do you boast when this is the way theatres are ordered? I urge theatre owners and distributors to not do this with Pyre. If you have spent a lot of money, then we have spent our soul in making a film. We deserve a fair chance,” he said.

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While the filmmaker did not name the ‘big film’, his video came right after the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the most expensive Indian film made. “This is not fair, not to Pyre. Not to your audience,” read the caption of Kapri’s post.