FWICE requests PM Modi to honour Satish Shah with Padma Shri award posthumously: ‘Would be a most fitting tribute’

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on October 25 at the age of 74 leaving a deep void in the entertainment industry. Now, calls are growing to honour his legacy in a special way. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to honour the late actor with the Padma Shri award posthumously in recognition of his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. Satish Shah passed away on October 25 after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch.(Sunil Khandare)

Film body wants Padma Shri for Satish Shah

On Tuesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) penned a letter, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour late actor Satish Shah with the Padma Shri award posthumously.

In the letter, the film body praised the veteran star for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and television, calling Satish Shah “a gifted artist who brought joy and laughter to millions through his iconic roles”.

“With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the Indian film, television, and digital industry-wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most beloved and distinguished actors,” read the letter.

Highlighting Satish Shah’s work in the industry, the film body noted, “Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts.”

As per FWICE, the honour would be a fitting tribute to his legacy and contribution to the entertainment industry.

“His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape. Honouring him with the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) would be a most fitting tribute to a life devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment. It would recognise not just an actor, but a man who made India smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their passion,” read the letter.

Satish Shah dies at 74

Satish Shah passed away on October 25 after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. He underwent a kidney transplant 2-3 months back, and was struggling with his health for the past few months. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of Roshesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, revealed that Satish passed away due to a heart attack not kidney failure. He said, "I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack."

His funeral was held in Mumbai on Sunday. On Monday, friends and family gathered to pay their last respects to the late actor Satish Shah at a prayer meet.