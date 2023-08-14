Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gadar 2 box office day 3 collection: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film shows no signs of slowing down, mints 135 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 14, 2023 08:45 AM IST

Gadar 2 released in theatres on Friday and has earned ₹135 crore, so far. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Gadar 2 has entered the 100 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over 50 crore at the box office on day three of its release. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in theatres. Watch)

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.
Gadar 2 box office collection

According to the report, Gadar 2 earned 52 crore nett in India on its third day of release, as per early estimates. Gadar 2 earned the highest, so far, on Sunday. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, minted 40.1 crore on day one and 43.08 crore on day two. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office currently stands at 135.18 crore.

About Gadar 2

In Gadar 2, Sunny reprised his iconic character of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel returned as Sakeena. Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army.

All about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was also helmed by Anil Sharma. A romantic-action drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. In the film, Sunny played the protagonist Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls for Sakeena (Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore.

Fans react to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2

Fans across the country have been hailing Gadar 2. On Sunday, hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district arrived at a movie theatre, riding on their tractors, to watch the film. Before arriving at the theatre, the villagers had taken out a tractor rally from the main marketplace of Bhilwara.

With posters of Gadar 2 on their tractors, the villagers chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long live Mother India)". Narayan Lal Bhadala, a resident of Agarpura in Bhilwara district, said the movie, was already a rage across the country and was well on course to being a blockbuster like its previous avatar.

