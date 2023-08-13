Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in theatres. Watch

Gadar 2, which released last Friday, has registered a bumper opening at the box office. Now, a video has surfaced on Instagram where enthusiastic fans were seen entering the cinema halls on tractors to watch Sunny Deol in the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. The video is going viral on social media. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office day 2 collection: Sunny Deol's film continues to soar, earns ₹43 crore) Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Fans arrive on tractors for Gadar 2

The small clip saw fans cheering on top of tractors as they entered cinema halls to watch the Anil Sharma film. Many also stuck posters of Sunny Deol on the tractors in front of the tractors as they entered the parking lot of the hall in huge numbers.

Dharmendra thanks fans

Earlier, Sunny Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra had shared a video on his X account, where fans were seen dancing inside the theatre during the end credits of the film. Dharmendra wrote in the caption: "Love you all for your loving response… Gadar (folded hands emoticon)." In the video, numerous fans danced to 'Main Nikla' song from the film and started cheering inside the theatre.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar which released in 2001, and had emerged as a blockbuster. Gadar 2 saw a tremendous response at the box office, collecting ₹40.10 crore on the first day of its release and ₹43 crore nett on its second day in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set during the turbulent time of the Crush India Movement of 1971. It follows Sunny Deol's Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha Patel stars as Tara's wife Sakeena in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Sunny Deol brings back the innocence of his character and his scenes light up the screen. If you look close, Tara is a peace-loving man who resorts to extremely violence only when needed. That's evident from the scenes where he punches a Pakistani cop in the face and doesn't even bother to pick the rifle that could have been of help later. Ameesha is just average and doesn't even try to do anything different than what she did in the first film. In fact, I found her rather bland and soulless. However, Tara and Sakeena's chemistry remains as sweet and pure as you'd expect."

