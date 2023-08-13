Gadar 2 box office day 2 collection: Sunny Deol's film continues to soar, earns 43 crore

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, has taken the box office by storm. As per Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned ₹43 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. Gadar 2 is the sequel to its 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. (Also Read | Esha Deol hosts special screening of Gadar 2, poses with brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol) Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹43 crore nett in India on its second day as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹83.10 crore. The film opened at the box office minting ₹40.10 crore. The film became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the film showcased Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy. It is set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971 with Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

In 2001, Anil Sharma directed the romantic-action drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha set during the Partition of India. It created history at the box office back then as well. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolved around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Sunny, Bobby, Esha pose together

On Saturday, the Deol siblings were spotted at a screening of the film. Sunny Deol and his brother-actor Bobby Deol were seen hugging each other in several pictures. Esha Deol also attended the event to support her brother. The trio also posed for paparazzi. Zayed Khan attended the event with his wife.

Gadar 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "While Gadar narrated the love story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel), Gadar 2 is a tale of hatred between India and Pakistan that refuses to die down, told from the lens of a father's bond with his son. As the fear of war looms large, Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat from Punjab (Gaurav Chopra) asks Tara for his help to deploy his trucks and send immediate ammunition at the border to help Indian soldiers. Fighting the enemies, Tara disappears along with six Indian soldiers. It's later revealed that they are held captive by Pakistan Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa), who wants to avenge the death of 40 members of his battalion that Tara had slaughtered during the climax sequence of Gadar."

