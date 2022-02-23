Gangubai Kathiawadi: Supreme Court suggests to change the name of the Alia Bhatt starrer film

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has landed in legal trouble after a Congress MLA filed a petition to change the name of the film. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suggested the makers to change the title of the film.

The film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, landed in a legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel on Tuesday filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light.

The film is an adaptation from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and stars Alia in the title role. The story revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25.

The films also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt in her latest conversation with ANI, opened up about how she deals with such controversies. "Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," Alia told ANI while promoting her movie in the national capital on Tuesday.

Previously, Sanjay's films such as Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat were also released with different names. Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela was earlier supposed to release as Ram-Leela, while Padmaavat was slated to release with the name Padmavati.

(With inputs from ANI)

