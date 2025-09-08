Ananya Panday says Gauri Khan designing her house was a ‘sentimental decision’: ‘She never put too many opinions’

Actor Ananya Panday had shared in 2023 that she had bought her own house in Mumbai. The actor also revealed that her house was designed by none other than Gauri Khan. In an interview with NIF Global, Ananya opened up about how she worked with Gauri, whom she considers her ‘second-mother’, in setting up her new place. (Also read: Ananya Panday buys a house on Dhanteras, shares post; Farah Khan says ‘that was quick’) Ananya Panday with Gauri Khan, who has designed her new home.

What Ananya said

During the conversation, when Ananya was asked about the process of collaborating with Gauri, the actor said, “Honestly, for me, it was a sentimental decision to have Gauri Khan do my house because I have grown up around her and she has almost been a second mother to me. She knew me, really me. She was like, if I was doing this for Suhana [Khan, her daughter], then I would have done something very similar.”

‘She left it open to me’

She continued, “What I liked about Gauri ma'am was that even though she had known me since I was a kid, she still took me seriously. She saw that this is my first house and I would want to do it in a way… so she never put too many of her opinions or decisions… she left it open to me. Everything was like a question or conversation… ‘Is this something you would like?’ ‘Do you want to try this?’ Interior design is such a personal thing, where it might be like a project for you, but it is also someone's home where they will be spending every single day. So understanding the person's personality is very important.”

Ananya had thanked Gauri for designing her house in an Instagram post. She wrote, “My first home... my dream home (red hart emoji)... thank you @gaurikhan... no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you... and made it so so so special for me... you’re the best, love you!!!”

Fans will see Ananya with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.