Ananya Panday buys a house on Dhanteras, shares post; Farah Khan says ‘that was quick’

Actor Ananya Panday shared good news on the occasion of Dhanteras 2023 as she has a new address for herself. She bought a house and hosted a puja. Sharing only a few glimpses of the house, Ananya wrote, “My own home! Need all your love and good vibes! To new beginnings .. Happy Dhanteras.” Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are not sure what BFF Orry does for a living, internet laughs out loud Ananya Panday has bought a house in Mumbai.

Ananya buys house ahead of Diwali

The first photo showed Ananya decked up in a yellow ethnic outfit posing with folded hands. The photo was taken during the puja which she hosted at her new house. This was followed by a small clip of Ananya attempting to break a coconut at the doorstep as a part of grihapravesh puja rituals.

Celebrities congratulate Ananya Panday

Reacting to Ananya's post, Tiger Shroff wrote in the comment section, “Wow congrats Ananya.” “Congratulations my darling Ananya. More power to you,” added Shilpa Shetty. Farah Khan commented, “Wow! That was quick Ananya.. may this home get you immense luck and happiness.”

Ananya Panday's mother on new house

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey also wrote, “So proud of you." “Shine on! Grateful,” she further added. Sharvari, Malavika Mohanan, Gauahar Khan, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor also sent their love for Ananya.

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. She recently made news with her appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. She was joined by Sara Ali Khan as both talked a lot about their careers, love lives and more. Ananya also briefly commented on her dating rumours. She is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur. In fact, recently Ananya and Aditya attended a Diwali bash hosted by Sara Ali Khan at her house in Mumbai.

Ananya was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has a web show titled Call Me Bae, followed by two more movies in the pipeline.

