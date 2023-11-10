Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party day after she called their relationship ‘special’

A day after Karan Johar confirmed Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship on Koffee With Karan's latest episode, the couple headed to Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party, though they arrived separately for the bash. Ananya was seen sharing the Koffee couch with Sara Ali Khan. Karan also attended Sara's bash. Also read: Kartik Aaryan joins Sara Ali Khan at her Diwali bash day after she addressed their break-up on Koffee With Karan Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday pose at Sara Ali Khan's residence.

Ananya arrived with BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry for Sara's Diwali bash at her residence. She wore a shimmery blouse with sharara pants and a matching shrug. She also wore a choker necklace. Around the same time, Aditya Roy Kapur also arrived for the party. He was in a maroon kurta and black pyjama. Karan too was spotted in a colourful kurta pyjama.

Orry, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash.

Ananya on relationship with Aditya

Ananya and Sara were the guests on Koffee With Karan season 8's latest episode. Karan had asked Ananya if it wasn't an old thing to deny being in relationship. Ananya had replied, "I don’t think it is last season, I think it’s forever. You should… I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way.”

When Karan had asked Ananya if she and Aditya were in a “friend zone”, Ananya responded, “Not friends… We’re friends…” When Karan suggested that “Pyaar dosti hai (love is friendship),” Ananya added, “Best friends, we are really good friends.”

Ananya and Aditya's outings

Ananya and Aditya have been on a few vacations together though they haven't talked about it openly. Aditya recently joined Ananya for her birthday vacation in Maldives but no common pictures were shared by them on Instagram. At parties and events too, they prefer to pose separately for the paparazzi. In July, the couple had flown to Portugal and Spain for a vacation, adding fuel to the rumours of them being in a relationship.

Ananya was recently seen in Dream Girl 2 and has quite a few projects in pipeline. Aditya Roy Kapur is riding high on the success of The Night Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON