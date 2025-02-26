Govinda's lawyer reveals Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce 6 months ago

On Tuesday, reports claiming that Bollywood actor Govinda was getting divorced from Sunita Ahuja after 38 years of marriage shook the internet. However, the actor’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, has now responded to the rumours, revealing in an interview with India Today that the couple is back together. Govinda's lawyer reacts to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda's lawyer on divorce rumours

Govinda’s lawyer admitted that Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce six months ago, but things were later resolved. He added, “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

The lawyer also dismissed the rumours that the couple is living separately and clarified that Govinda had bought a bungalow after becoming an MP for official use. The property is located opposite the flat where they have lived since their marriage. He explained that the actor sometimes attends meetings there and occasionally stays overnight.

He further addressed Sunita’s recent appearances on podcasts, stating that her quotes were selectively picked and misinterpreted. He said, “For example, when she said, ‘Mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahi chahiye’ (I don’t want Govinda as my husband in my next birth), she also added that she wanted a son like him. Or when she mentioned that he was with his own Valentine, she meant he was working. It is unfortunate that people are focusing only on the negative when the couple is together, and I can assure you that they always will be. No divorce is going to happen.”

When Sunita talked about living separately

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita spoke about living in separate apartments and said, “We have two houses, including a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets home late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather ten people and sit chatting with them. Meanwhile, my son, my daughter, and I live together, but we hardly talk because I feel that if you talk too much, you waste your energy.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, before Govinda rose to stardom in Bollywood. The couple kept their marriage a secret and only announced it publicly after welcoming their daughter, Tina Ahuja, the following year. They also have a son, Yashvardhan, who was born in 1997.