Govinda's niece Arti Singh calls his divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja baseless gossip: ‘Their bond is so strong’

Recently, reports of Bollywood actor Govinda parting ways with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, nearly 38 years after their marriage, shook the internet. Now, in an interview with News18, the actor’s niece and actor Arti Singh has reacted to the rumours, calling them "baseless gossip." Govinda's niece Arti Singh reacts to his divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja.

(Also Read: Are Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja living separately? Here's what we know amid divorce reports)

Arti on Govinda-Sunita's divorce rumours

Television actor Arti Singh spoke about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s bond and reacting to the couple's divorce rumours, she told the news portal, "I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven’t been in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something—this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all these rumours from—completely untrue. People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also surfaced for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours

Now, a source told ETimes that Sunita "apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then." Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told the portal on Tuesday, “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain family members. There is nothing more to it, and Govinda is in the process of starting a film, for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it.”

Govinda-Sunita's relationship

Sunita first met Govinda long before he became a Bollywood superstar. She crossed paths with him when he was in his final year of B.Com, and she was in Class 9. They had a family connection, as her sister was married to his maternal uncle, Anand Singh. However, their relationship blossomed around the time Govinda was making his Bollywood debut. The couple dated for three years before finally tying the knot on 11 March 1987. They are parents to a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan. The couple has yet to react to the divorce rumours.