Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja defends him rejecting Chunnilal's part in Devdas: Why would you offer him a role like that?

Do you know Govinda was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice to play Chunnilal, Devdas' perennially inebriated associate in the filmmaker's 2002 hit period romance? In a new interview with Hindi Rush, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, reasoned why her husband turned down the opportunity. Govinda was offered the role of Chunnilal in Devdas, eventually played by Jackie Shroff.

What Sunita said

“Why would he play Chunnilal? He was a very big star. Why would he play a second lead? It’s his choice. You can’t offer Chunnilal’s role to Govinda. He didn’t do it, it’s his choice. I am glad he didn’t do it. Why would be accept such a role being a top star? He was a top star during the ‘80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Why would you offer a role like that to him. He handled it very well; I wouldn’t have been as kind,” Sunita said.

Jackie Shroff eventually bagged the role. Devdas was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1917 novel of the same name. In Bhansali's adaptation, Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role, whereas Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit essayed his love interests Paro and Chandramukhi, respectively. The film also starred Kirron Kher, Dina Pathak, and Tiku Talsania. It was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. One of the most expensive films made at the time at ₹50 crore, it earned ₹168 crore at the global box office.

Sunita on why Govinda isn't getting films anymore

Sunita also argued why her husband isn't getting as many films today as he used to. "He is an individual, he is a village boy, he wouldn’t join any of those groups. He makes his own group and mingles with them. Woh nahi jaayega kisiki gulaami karne (He won’t bow down to anyone), he is in his own world, hero number 1 in his head,” she said.

Govinda will be next seen in Baaye Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It's All About Business – three comedies that he announced on his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India.