Sunita Ahuja's take on extramarital affairs resurfaces amid divorce rumours with Govinda: ‘Nikalti nahi woh item'

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines since rumours of their divorce surfaced online. Amid this, an old video of the actor's wife discussing men having extramarital affairs and advising young women on the matter, in an interview with Hauterrfly, has resurfaced on the internet. When Sunita Ahuja shares her views on the extra-marital affair.

(Also Read: Govinda's niece Arti Singh calls his divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja baseless gossip: ‘Their bond is so strong’)

Sunita's unfiltered take on extramarital affairs

In the video, Sunita can be seen sharing her candid views on extramarital affairs. She said, “Haath jod ke public mein bolti hoon, ladkiyon ko aur biwiyon ko – zindagi mein apne boyfriend aur husband ko yeh mat bolna, ‘Mera boyfriend ya mera kuch karta nahi'" (I request all the women out there to never tell their boyfriend or husband, ‘He doesn’t do anything’).

She continued, “Karega na toh itni buri tarah, sorry for my language, itna buri tarah hagta hai, itni buri jagah hoga na, nikalte-nikalte 2 saal lag jaayenge, lekin vo sali nikalegi nahi. Ap life se nikal jaoge, lekin nikalti nahi hai vo item.” (Because when he does, he will mess up so badly – sorry for my language – he will screw up in such a terrible way that it will take two years just to clean up the mess. But that mess will not go away. You might exit his life, but the other woman will never leave).

Reddit reacts

A Reddit user also shared the video, sparking discussion. One comment read, "I feel bad for her. She is outspoken but harmless." Another commented, "I'm glad she hasn't lost her sense of humour!" A third added, "She is spitting facts!" Another comment read, “Now I get it maybe her heart was aching and she's just laughing out that pain.” Many speculated that she might be indirectly calling out her husband's alleged affair and defended her statements.

Govinda-Sunita divorce rumours

The couple have been married for 38 years and have two children. However, several reports have claimed that Sunita and Govinda’s marriage has been going through a rough patch and that they have been living separately for a long time. Recently, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

When contacted by the portal, Govinda responded to the rumours, stating, "There are only business talks going on... I am in the process of starting my films."