It seems that the Emraan Hashmi renaissance has not stopped. The actor is set for another good start at the box office with Gunmaaster G9 after delivering the biggest hit of his career with Awarapan 2. Early trends for Gunmaaster G9 show the film is on track to exceed expectations and get a running start at the ticket window.

Gunmaaster G9 advance bookings

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. more less

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Advance bookings for Gunmaaster G9 opened just two days before the release. In 24 hours, the film had sold tickets worth ₹3 crore across all six days. The opening day gross stands at ₹80 lakh, with over 32K tickets sold. The Aditya Datt-directed film is neck and neck with the other Bollywood release of the week - Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which has grossed ₹84 lakh in advance bookings, but sold fewer tickets at 29K.

Gunmaaster G9 box office prediction

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Trade insiders are bullish about Gunmaaster G9’s prospects on its opening day, due to good interest in smaller centres and the Hindi heartland, particularly among the young crowd who have adopted Emraan Hashmi as their favourite star over the last couple of years. The film is poised to earn ₹8 crore net on its opening day, according to liberal estimates. Even the more scathing conservative estimates say the film should earn over ₹6 crore on its release day.

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{{^usCountry}} Either way, the film is poised for one of Emraan’s best starts ever. If it does get to ₹8 crore, it will be the actor’s second-best opening day since 2012, when Raaz 3 opened at over ₹10 crore. In the intervening years, only one Emraan Hashmi film - Awarapan 2 - crossed that. That happened just three months ago when the much-awaited sequel opened at ₹21 crore and went on to gross ₹213 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Either way, the film is poised for one of Emraan’s best starts ever. If it does get to ₹8 crore, it will be the actor’s second-best opening day since 2012, when Raaz 3 opened at over ₹10 crore. In the intervening years, only one Emraan Hashmi film - Awarapan 2 - crossed that. That happened just three months ago when the much-awaited sequel opened at ₹21 crore and went on to gross ₹213 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Gunmaaster G9

Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya together again, nearly two decades after their 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurrana in lead roles. The trailer also makes room for romance with Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, sung and composed by Himesh, featuring Asees Kaur. The song plays as Genelia's character tries to convince Emraan's character not to let their past affect their relationship.

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The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir. It is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on November 27.