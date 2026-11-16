Harshvardhan Rane gets 3.5 crore luxury car from Sanam Teri Kasam producer, asks him to approve film's sequel

Actor Harshvardhan Rane recently took to Instagram to share that Sanam Teri Kasam producer Deepak Mukut had kept his promise and gifted him a luxury car worth over ₹3.5 crore. The actor shared a picture of Mukut handing him the keys to a new Land Rover Defender Octa, which is reportedly priced at over ₹3.5 crore in India.

Harshvardhan Rane receives luxury car from Sanam Teri Kasam producer

Sanam Teri Kasam producer gifts luxury car to Harshvardhan Rane.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deepak Mukut shared a picture of himself gifting Harshvardhan the new vehicle and wrote, “Harsh, thank you for standing by our film last year with the re-release of #sanamterikasam. Just as you stood by the film last year, today I stand by my word. A promise is a promise, and this is a small gesture of my appreciation.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Harshvardhan reshared the post on Instagram and urged the producer to make Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Thanking Mukut for keeping his word, the actor wrote, “Deepak Sir I’ve been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You’re truly a man of your word. Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I’ll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month. This time, with one request: your approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Script and Director of your choice! Will you grant me and the fans this birthday wish, sir? ❤️.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanam Teri Kasam's journey from box-office flop to re-release success

{{^usCountry}} Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was originally released in theatres on February 5, 2016. The film starred Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, with Harshvardhan playing Inder and Mawra portraying Saru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was originally released in theatres on February 5, 2016. The film starred Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, with Harshvardhan playing Inder and Mawra portraying Saru. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film failed to make an impact at the box office during its original theatrical run, collecting around ₹8 crore in India and declared a box office flop. However, it gradually developed a loyal fan after its release on digital platforms.

Nine years after its original release, the film returned to theatres on February 7, 2025. Its re-release received an unexpectedly strong response, with the film collecting around ₹4.25 crore on its opening day in India. It went on to earn over ₹42 crore in India net collection, while its worldwide gross collection stood at approximately ₹54 crore. The film's box-office success made it one of the biggest success stories among Indian film re-releases.