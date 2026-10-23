Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb’s love story Silaa's release date announced with first look posters

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is returning to the big screen with Silaa, a romantic action drama directed by Omung Kumar. The makers have revealed the film’s first poster and confirmed that it will release in cinemas on February 5, 2027. Co-starring Sadia Khateeb, the film follows a story of love and revenge, with Kashmir and Vietnam serving as its backdrops. Harshvardhan Rane is returning to the big screen with Silaa, a romantic action drama directed by Omung Kumar.

Harshvardhan Rane calls Silaa a challenging experience Silaa also promises plenty of action, mystery and adventure. Harshvardhan plays Virat, a man whose search for the woman he loves takes a dangerous turn, forcing him to fight for his survival along the way.

Harshvardhan said playing Virat pushed him both physically and emotionally. The actor was drawn to the character’s layered personality and the way the story explores what a person might risk for love. He said, “Silaa has been one of the most challenging and exciting journeys for me as an actor. There is so much more to Virat than what meets the eye; he is a man driven by love, but when circumstances take an unexpected turn, he is pushed into a world where survival becomes just as important as finding the person he loves. The action, the locations and the emotional intensity of the film demanded a lot from me, both physically and mentally. What really drew me to this story was the fact that beneath all the action and adventure, it is about how far you are willing to go for someone who means everything to you. I am excited for audiences to see this side of me on the big screen.”