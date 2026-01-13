Hema Malini is not ready to watch Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis yet: ‘Will watch when wounds start healing’

Actor Hema Malini has revealed that she hasn’t yet found the courage to watch the final film of her late husband and actor Dharmendra. She shared that she will watch Ikkis once the wounds begin to heal. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai.

Hema Malini on whether she has watched Ikkis or not Hema spoke about her late husband and cinema icon Dharmendra in an interview with Screen. She revealed that she still hasn’t found the courage to watch his final film.

When asked whether she has watched Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis, Hema shared, “I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing.”

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis is a tribute to the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun, alongside Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Dharmendra.

During the interview, Hema revisited the chatter around a supposed family rift, which had surfaced after two separate prayer meets were organised in Dharmendra’s honour: one hosted by Sunny Deol and the other by Hema Malini.

“It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other.That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other’s grief to write a few articles.That is why I don’t answer (such speculation),” Hema said.

About Dharmendra’s death Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89 years old. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the month after a health scare, and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.

His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27, which was attended by several prominent names from the industry, including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. However, Hema Malini and Esha Deol did not attend the event. Later, it was revealed that Hema Malini and her daughters had organised a separate prayer meet at her Mumbai residence on the same day.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children with her, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In 1980, he married Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.