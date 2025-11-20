Homebound OTT release: When and where to watch Ishan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa's Oscar bound film

Homebound OTT release: Homebound, India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, is now set to reach a global audience as the acclaimed film is set to make its streaming debut. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhavi Kapoor, resonated deeply with critics and viewers during its theatrical run and will soon be available to a larger audience online. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in a still from Neeraj Ghaywan directed Homebound.

Homebound to be available for streaming from 21 November

On Thursday, Netflix announced that Neeraj Ghaywan's film will be available for streaming on their platform starting November 21this year. On Instagram, the streaming platform posted a note with the poster of the film, which read, "A long road home. A friend who feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix."

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers, the film also boasts global cinematic influence with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as executive producers.

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound brings together Indian storytelling sensibilities with an international creative aesthetic. The narrative follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force becomes the anchor of their lives. Janhvi Kapoor brings emotional gravitas as the story explores themes of friendship, duty, ambition, and the societal pressures shaping young India.

Neeraj, Karan talk about the film

Reflecting on the film’s journey, director Neeraj Ghaywan said, “Inspired by a true story of friendship, Homebound explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. After screening in competition at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries.”

Producer Karan Johar added, “Homebound is the kind of film that reminds us why stories matter, intimate, layered, and guided with great care by Neeraj. Supporting a film like this has been a privilege. Seeing the film reach Netflix allows it to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world, and that journey is incredibly special for us at Dharma.”

Homebound has enjoyed a celebrated run on the international festival circuit. Its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was met with critical acclaim, followed by an acclaimed screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it secured the Second Runner-Up position for the International Audience Choice Award. It will be available on Netflix from tomorrow.