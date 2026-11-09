Hrithik Roshan becomes first Indian actor to attend LACMA Art Film Gala, rubs shoulders with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, joining an illustrious gathering of Hollywood actors, filmmakers, artists and global cultural icons at the 15th edition of the event.

Hrithik attends the LACMA Art Film Gala

Hrithik Roshan attended the 2026 LACMA Art Film Gala in Los Angeles.

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Hrithik looked stunning in a custom tuxedo from Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, known for its philosophy of quiet luxury and humanistic capitalism, according to a press release.

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The annual invite-only charity event honoured filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, best known for directing Dune, and artist Vija Celmins for their contributions to filmmaking and the arts.

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All about the LACMA Art Film Gala

{{^usCountry}} The gala brings together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, art, fashion, business and philanthropy, with its guest list featuring Hollywood stars, international artists and influential entrepreneurs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gala brings together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, art, fashion, business and philanthropy, with its guest list featuring Hollywood stars, international artists and influential entrepreneurs. {{/usCountry}}

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Hrithik's presence marked a notable moment for Indian representation at the prestigious cultural gathering, as he became the first mainstream Indian actor to attend.

Held on the evening of November 7, the annual gala, backed by luxury fashion house Gucci, celebrates the intersection of art, film and culture. The event was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and entrepreneur and cultural tastemaker Eva Chow, as per the press release.

Hrithik was hosted at the gala by Kavita Gupta, an Indian-origin producer, venture capitalist and member of the International Emmy Board, who has been championing Indian talent on the international stage.

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The star-studded evening also featured several prominent Hollywood personalities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rufus Sewell, Ashley Park, Jessica Williams and Monica Barbaro.

Entrepreneurs and global fashion personalities, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, were also among those in attendance.

The LACMA Art Film Gala is an annual celebration that brings together influential voices from the worlds of art and cinema, recognising individuals whose work has made a significant contribution to the creative landscape.