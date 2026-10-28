Hrithik Roshan says he is proud of the challenges ex-wife Sussanne Khan ha faced and overcome, calls her the best mother to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways after fourteen years of marriage in 2014. The two still continue to stay in touch with each other and are often seen in public events. They also continue to support each other via social media comments on special occasions. Hrithik has now penned a heartfelt birthday note for ex-wife Sussanne on his Instagram account, sharing how proud he is of everything she has achieved in life.

Hrithik's birthday wish for Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married from 2000 to 2014.

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Hrithik posted a carousel of pictures with Sussanne, one which also the two of them with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the caption, he began, “This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy Birthday Sussanne.”

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He went on to add, “My wish for you is that this year brings you all the love, warmth, joy and magic that you so beautifully and freely give to the people around you. I am so proud of the life you have lived, the challenges you have faced, and the person you have grown into. Truly, Mom's spirit lives on in you.”

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{{^usCountry}} Hrithik concluded by calling her the best mother ever to their kids, and wrote, “You are the best mama to Ray and ridz and I am so thankful that they have such a positive source of light in their mother. One that never tires of seeing the brighter side of life ! You are amazing, like Dad says, “Amazing is what amazing does!” You do amazing things. More power to you, may The Charcoal Project find its way into every city across the world that your heart dreams of conquering! I am and will always be here cheering for you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hrithik concluded by calling her the best mother ever to their kids, and wrote, “You are the best mama to Ray and ridz and I am so thankful that they have such a positive source of light in their mother. One that never tires of seeing the brighter side of life ! You are amazing, like Dad says, “Amazing is what amazing does!” You do amazing things. More power to you, may The Charcoal Project find its way into every city across the world that your heart dreams of conquering! I am and will always be here cheering for you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, commented on the post with red heart emoticons.

About their relationship

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives after divorce.

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Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni. In 2022, Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.

Hrithik Roshan's recent work

Hrithik was most recently seen in a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead. He was also seen in the action thriller War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also featured Jr NTR in lead role alongside Kiara Advani. The sixth instalment in YRF spy universe received mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and earned only ₹ 364.35 crore worldwide at the box office. He will next be making his directorial debut with Krrish 3.