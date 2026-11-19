At the recently held Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Ananya Panday discussed their work and the future of the film industry. While discussing the audience’s viewing patterns with HT's Sonal Kalra, Imtiaz mentioned that both big-ticket films like Ramayana and independent films like Pyre have a space in theatres now.

Imtiaz Ali on Ramayana-Pyre in theatres

At the HT Leadership Summit 2026, Imtiaz Ali brought up Ramayana and Pyre as examples.

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At the summit, Imtiaz called the audience viewing pattern unquantifiable and said, “The audience is not telling us that this is the kind of pattern they like. It is so simple, yet so unquantifiable, that it cannot be put into a pattern. The same people who are watching Ramayana also want to watch Pyre. When footfalls for Ramayana increase, smaller films will also get a chance.”

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The director also mentioned that the film industry is going through introspection, stating, “All of us in the film industry are thinking what will work. The language might change, but at the crux of it, we want to hear good stories. And we want to ask ourselves, what is the story which I can tell, and tell that. It’s a phase of introspection that the film industry is going through. The film industry is also breaking its pattern.”

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{{^usCountry}} At the summit, Imtiaz also stated that they are in a delicious phase where people say that nothing is working and don’t know what film will work at the box office. And irrespective of the supposed missing attention span in the audience, it is 3-hour-long films such as Dhurandhar that take the cake. The discourse around Ramayana and Pyre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the summit, Imtiaz also stated that they are in a delicious phase where people say that nothing is working and don’t know what film will work at the box office. And irrespective of the supposed missing attention span in the audience, it is 3-hour-long films such as Dhurandhar that take the cake. The discourse around Ramayana and Pyre {{/usCountry}}

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This comes after Pyre director Vinod Kapri previously complained about the dropped screens for his independent film amid the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana. The film was initially screened on 400 screens after its October 30 release, but that number dropped to fewer than 100 after Ramayana’s November 5 release. The director alleged that theatres removed his film despite houseful shows and appealed for fairness. The All India Cine Workers Association backed his demand.

Vinod took to social media on November 11 to express his gratitude to the audience for their support. He revealed that 200 shows for the film were added starting November 13. He also thanked exhibitors and cinema chains for backing the film. Made on a reported budget of ₹2.5 crore, Pyre initially opened with around 80 shows, but positive word of mouth helped it gain momentum. Both Pyre and Ramayana are currently running in theatres.