200 shows added for Pyre after row, director Vinod Kapri thanks audience for ‘standing by little film’

The filmmaker also thanked exhibitors and cinema chains for backing the film. He added, “A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolisand @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you.”

On Thursday, Vinod Kapri took to social media to express his gratitude to the audience for the love and appreciation towards his independent film, which led to the addition of the screens. “PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens,” he wrote.

Pyre is back, exclaimed director Vinod Kapri , as he announced that the critically acclaimed independent film is seeing a revival of shows. Pyre is reportedly adding 200 shows in theatres across India from today (November 13). This comes after a huge row over a 75-80% reduction in the film's shows following the release of Ramayana.

Pyre released two weeks ago to critical acclaim. The independent film was initially screened in 400 screens, but the number dropped to below 100 after Ramayana, the big-budget Hindi film released last week. Director Kapri alleged that theatres removed his film despite houseful shows and appealed for fairness. His demand was backed by the All India Cine Workers Association, which wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister for intervention.

All about Pyre Set in the Kumaon Himalayas, the film follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an ageing couple who live together while waiting for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities.

The film stars two newcomer non-actors as leads. Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, are both residents of Uttarakhand who had never faced a camera before the film. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character who shares his name, while Heera Devi plays Tulsi.

According to a release, the film was shot entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand and has received 18 international awards. These include 15 Best Film awards at festivals and events in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham.

(With ANI inputs)