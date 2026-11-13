200 shows added for Pyre after row, director Vinod Kapri thanks audience for ‘standing by little film’
Pyre, a critically acclaimed independent film, had seen a drastic reduction in its shows after the release of Ramayana.
Pyre is back, exclaimed director Vinod Kapri, as he announced that the critically acclaimed independent film is seeing a revival of shows. Pyre is reportedly adding 200 shows in theatres across India from today (November 13). This comes after a huge row over a 75-80% reduction in the film's shows following the release of Ramayana.
Pyre gets 200 additional shows
On Thursday, Vinod Kapri took to social media to express his gratitude to the audience for the love and appreciation towards his independent film, which led to the addition of the screens. “PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens,” he wrote.
The filmmaker also thanked exhibitors and cinema chains for backing the film. He added, “A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolisand @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you.”
Pyre released two weeks ago to critical acclaim. The independent film was initially screened in 400 screens, but the number dropped to below 100 after Ramayana, the big-budget Hindi film released last week. Director Kapri alleged that theatres removed his film despite houseful shows and appealed for fairness. His demand was backed by the All India Cine Workers Association, which wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister for intervention.
All about Pyre
Set in the Kumaon Himalayas, the film follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an ageing couple who live together while waiting for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities.
The film stars two newcomer non-actors as leads. Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, are both residents of Uttarakhand who had never faced a camera before the film. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character who shares his name, while Heera Devi plays Tulsi.
According to a release, the film was shot entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand and has received 18 international awards. These include 15 Best Film awards at festivals and events in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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