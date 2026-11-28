Albert and his uncle, Brian Albert, a Boston police officer, were central prosecution witnesses during Karen Read’s two criminal trials. Read’s defence alleged O’Keefe was attacked inside Brian Albert’s Canton, Massachusetts, home and then left outside in the snow.

“I am scared every single day about somebody coming up to me, whether they try to attack me, whether they try to do something horrible. I’m scared every day of my life for that,” Albert said in the documentary.

A key witness in the Karen Read case has spoken publicly about his fear and the impact of the years-long legal saga. Colin Albert, who appears in Netflix’s new documentary The Trials of Karen Read, said the accusations have fundamentally changed his life, even after Read’s acquittal in her criminal retrial.

“John O’Keefe never came into my house” John O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside Brian Albert’s home on January 29, 2022, after a night out in Canton, Massachusetts. Prosecutors argued Karen Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV and left him in the snow. Read denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Her defence instead argued she had been framed and suggested O’Keefe was fatally assaulted inside Albert's house by Brian Albert, Brian Higgins, and Colin Albert, after which his body was moved outside.

Brian Albert rejected that theory in the Netflix documentary.

“John O’Keefe never came into my house,” he said, explaining that several people were inside and would have seen O’Keefe if he had entered.

During the criminal trials, Read’s defence attempted to identify Colin Albert as a potential third-party suspect. Read's attorneys argued that O'Keefe may have gotten into a fight with Albert and two other men inside the Canton house where his body was subsequently discovered outside in the snow.

When Albert testified in the first trial, he was questioned about previous videos of him threatening violence and pictures of him with bloody knuckles following O'Keefe's death.

Judge Beverly Cannone decided that the defense's third-party culprit defense could not include Albert in the retrial. In the second trial, he never testified.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2024. During her retrial in June 2025, she was acquitted of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of bodily injury and death. She was convicted only of operating under the influence and received one year of probation, which officially ended earlier this year.

Read did not participate in the Netflix documentary. In a previous interview with ABC News before her retrial, she denied intentionally striking O’Keefe with her vehicle.

The documentary also features O’Keefe’s family and friends, who say public attention has focused almost entirely on Read rather than the victim.

“The victim and his family, they lost,” prosecution witness Jen McCabe says in the documentary. “People should remember John, and the amazing guy he was, and not Karen Read.”