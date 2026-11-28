Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Diljit Dosanjh says he has only love to give despite bomb threat to his Mumbai concert, thanks fans for turning up amid heavy security
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert had received a bomb threat, prompting 500 police personnel to be deployed.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. The concert took place in the city after a threatening email to bomb the venue and other parts of the city. At the concert, the singer-actor addressed it, stating that he has only love to give. He thanked the fans for turning up despite the threat and Mumbai police for keeping them safe.
Diljit Dosanjh says he has only love to give amid threats
After his performance, Diljit posted a video from the concert on his Instagram account. In it, he says, “Aamchi Mumbai. They’re going to blow Diljit up with a bomb. Wow! Their whole objective is to ensure people don’t attend Diljit’s show—to scare them, threaten them, and stop the event by any means necessary.”
He also recited lines from Rahat Indori’s poetry, as he did at his Ahmedabad concert to address the situation. “Baaroodon ka mausam hai shehron mein, gaon chalo, yeh amroodon ka mausam hai. (It is a season of gunpowder in the cities; let us go to the village, for it is the season of guavas).” Diljit then addressed the crowd and said, “I send you my love. Feel free to throw a bomb, but I still send you my love.”
Diljit also acknowledged that several concert-goers were still outside the venue waiting to clear security. Thanking the police, he said, “I know that for every person here, there are just as many others stuck outside. The police are in a difficult position too; they are checking everyone before letting them through. Thank you so much. A huge thank you to the Mumbai Police.”
Security at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert
News agency PTI reported that more than 500 Mumbai police personnel were deployed to Diljit’s concert following a threatening email warning of possible attacks at the venue and other parts of the city. An email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and the concert was received on Thursday, the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams swept the venue, a police official said, adding that entry checks were carried out at all five gates rather than three. Besides, private security personnel were also roped in to assist police, an official said.
To ensure the safety and security of attendees, ticketing platform BookMyShow issued a list of permitted and prohibited items for the concert. Flags, banners, posters, deodorants, makeup products, pens, knives, blades and sharp jewellery, along with lighters and laser pointers, were prohibited. Concertgoers were also prohibited from carrying items such as water balloons, eggs, empty bottles, umbrellas, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, drones and recording equipment.
Diljit is set to perform in Bengaluru on November 29 as part of his tour.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.